‘Blade Runner 2099’ Series to be Directed by ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Jeremy Podeswa at Amazon

“Game of Thrones” alum Jeremy Podeswa has signed on to direct the pilot of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming limited series “Blade Runner 2099.” Podeswa, most recently the DGA Award-nominated director behind HBO Max’s “Station Eleven,” will also serve as producing director and executive producer of “Blade Runner 2099.”

A TV sequel to the film “Blade Runner 2049” (itself a sequel to the landmark original “Blade Runner”), the new series comes from showrunner/executive producer Silka Luisa (“Shining Girls”). Ridley Scott is also an executive producer on “Blade Runner 2099,” which comes from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions. Also joining the writers room is Tom Spezialy (“The Leftovers”), who will also serve as an executive producer.



“Blade Runner 2099” has been a long time coming. Scott first revealed the series was in the works in November 2021, while Amazon revealed it was in development in February 2022. The series was officially ordered last September. A plot for the new Prime Video series remains under wraps.

Michael Green (“Logan”), the writer behind “Blade Runner 2049,” is on board as a non-writing executive producer, along with Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnsons Alcon TV head Ben Roberts; Scott Free Prods.’ David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger; Cynthia Yorkin; Frank Giustra; and Isa Dick Hackett.

Podeswa is a four-time Emmy nominee, as best director via his work on “Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones” and Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ “The Pacific.” His other recent work include “The Mosquito Coast,” “The Loudest Voice” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Podeswa’s lengthy resume also includes “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “True Detective,” “The Newsroom,” “Carnivale,” “True Blood,” “Six Feet Under,” “Homeland,” “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter,” “Weeds,” “Queer as Folk,” “The Walking Dead” and “American Horror Story.”

Next up for the helmer is UNetflix’s sci-fi adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem” trilogy from David Benioff and. D.B. Weiss (“Game of Thrones”). He also is working on the Apple TV+ drama “The New Look,” created by Todd A. Kessler and starring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.



Podeswa is repped by Artists First, CAA and Peikoff Mahan.