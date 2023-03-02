Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Third Most-Streamed Movie in One Measurement Week

Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart to record breaking numbers.

During the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 viewing window, the film (which was added to the Disney+ streaming service on Feb. 1 following its theatrical run) quickly landed itself on Nielsen’s most-streamed movies within a measurement week chart with 2.269 billion viewing minutes. It falls just behind “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2.886 billion) and “Hocus Pocus 2” (2.725 billion). It’s also Nielsen’s top-viewed title of the week.

In a rare instance, the top five titles across four different platforms recorded over 1 billion viewing minutes on Nielsen’s streaming chart. Coming in at No. 2, Netflix’s “You People” continues to be a leader on the chart with 1.55 billion minutes viewed in its second complete week of availability.

After releasing two seasons on Netflix, “New Amsterdam” picked up 1.3 billion minutes across two streamers to rank third overall. The series was originally only streaming on Peacock.

Additionally, “The Last of Us” on HBO Max hit its first billion-minute week, jumping 36% in comparison to last week’s 877 million minutes viewed, hitting 1.2 billion minutes and jumping to fourth on the overall streaming chart following the release of the third and fourth episodes, which aired Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, respectively. This number only accounts for viewers who streamed the series, excluding counts for those who watched the show on HBO’s cable network which makes up a sizable portion of the show’s audience.

Closing out the billion minutes club, Netflix’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” managed 1.2 billion viewing minutes in its first six days of availability on the streamer.

