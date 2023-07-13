Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Black Mirror’ Leads Overall Titles Following Season 6 Release, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Drops ‘Avatar 2’ to No. 3

“Black Mirror” is on top of Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart following its Season 6 debut. After premiering on June 15, the series opened to nearly 1.4 billion viewing minutes during the June 12-18 viewing window. Thus, dethroning previous leader “Avatar: The Way of Water” which fell to third place with almost 1.1 billion minutes viewed on the chart following an impressive opening week on streaming.

The James Cameron sequel film joined Max and Disney+ on June 7, and was watched for 1.9 billion minutes in its first five days of availability. While the film didn’t top its previous recorded figure, the movie still outperformed Netflix’s “Extraction 2,” which managed 1.02 billion minutes viewed during its first five days of availability. The film, which landed in fourth place on the overall chart, premiered on the streamer on June 13.

“S.W.A.T” took second place on the overall list for Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount+ with 1.2 billion viewing minutes — pushing its billion-minute week record to four weeks — and ranked first on the acquired programs list etching ahead of “NCIS” by 500 million viewing minutes. Another program that’s available for streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+, the title landed on the overall streaming programs chart at No. 7.

More to come…

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for June 12-18 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.