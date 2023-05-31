‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Trailer Unveils Release Date and Takes Aim at Netflix With Help From Salma Hayek Pinault

Netflix has released the official trailer for the sixth season of “Black Mirror,” which reveals that the critically acclaimed series is returning on June 15.

The new season has promised an impressive slew of guest stars, including Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

The trailer gives fans a sneak peek at some of this season’s episodes, including one called “Joan Is Awful,” in which an average woman (Annie Murphy) discovers that a global streaming platform — a spoof of Netflix called Streamberry — has launched a prestige drama based on her life, in which she is played by Hayek Pinault.

“Black Mirror” creator and co-showrunner Charlie Brooker teased on the Netflix fan site Tudum that he surprised even himself with this new season. “I’ve always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point?” Brooker said. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

The series first premiered in December 2011 on Channel 4 in the U.K., and was purchased by Netflix ahead of the third season in 2016. The series’ fifth season released in June 2019, following the premiere of its 2018 interactive feature film “Bandersnatch.” Before its brief hiatus, the series garnered 14 Emmy nominations and took home eight Emmys, including for outstanding TV movie for “San Junipero,” “USS Callister” and “Bandersnatch” in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In addition to creating and writing the sixth season, Brooker serves as an executive producer alongside Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K. Ali.

Watch the full “Black Mirror” Season 6 trailer below.