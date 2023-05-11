‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Unveils Titles and Plot Synopses for New Episodes Starring Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul and More

Netflix has revealed the official episode titles and plot synopses for Season 6 of its dystopian sci-fi series “Black Mirror.”

The series, which is set to debut in June, will feature five new episodes titled “Joan Is Awful,” “Loch Henry,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Mazey Day” and “Demon 79.” Here are Netflix’s plot descriptions and cast for each episode:

Joan Is Awful

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Directed by: Ally Pankiw

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Starring: Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes

Loch Henry

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Directed by: Sam Miller

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Starring: Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan

Beyond the Sea

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Directed by: John Crowley

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Starring: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, Rory Culkin

Mazey Day

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Directed by: Uta Briesewitz

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Starring: Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez

Demon 79

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Directed by: Toby Haynes

Written by: Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali

Starring: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, David Shields

“Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker wrote all five of the Season 6 episodes, including executive producer Bisha K. Ali for “Demon 79.” Brooker serves as an executive producer alongside longtime producing partner Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades. This is the first “Black Mirror” season to be produced by Brooker and Jones’ new production company Broke & Bones.

Check out the new teaser below.