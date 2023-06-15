‘Billions’ to End With Season 7 at Showtime, Sets Premiere Date

“Billions” will officially end with Season 7 at Showtime.

The show, which is set in the world of high finance and politics, originally debuted on the premium cabler in 2016. Season 7 will consist of 12 episodes and is set to debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on August 11 before making its linear debut August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

“‘Billions’ has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Dan Soder, who has played Mafee on the drama series since it began, previously revealed the news that the show was ending during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night in Chicago. “Season seven, the final season of ‘Billions,’ on its way,” Soder said. “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.”

The cast of the long-running series includes Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Damian Lewis played Bobby Axelrod through the show’s first five seasons. It was previously announced he will return for half of Season 7. The series was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Koppelman and Levien serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, while Beth Schacter also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer.

The move to end the series is not altogether surprising. Showtime parent company Paramount is currently rebranding the premium cabler as Paramount+ With Showtime, with several shows having been canceled shortly after the rebrand was announced. Multiple spinoffs of “Billions” are in the works, however from executive producers Koppelman, Levien and Paul Schiff. Those include “Billions: Miami,” “Billions: London,” “Millions,” and “Trillions.” The spinoffs are part of McCarthy’s plans to build franchises around established Paramount IP in the vein of what they have been able to do with “Yellowstone.”