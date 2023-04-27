‘Billions’ Adds Babak Tafti to Season 7 Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Babak Tafti has joined Season 7 of “Billions” in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned.

According to his official character description, Tafti will star as Bradford Luke, a high priced, high power political consultant.

He joins returning cast members Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. The seventh installment also marks the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod. David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins also star.

In its seventh season, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world,” reads the season synopsis, per Showtime. The season is currently in production in New York City.

Tafti was most recently seen in the leading role of Emil Michael in Showtime’s “Super Pumped,” opposite Joseph Gordon Levitt and Kyle Chandler. He played the recurring role of Eduard on Season 2 of “Succession” and starred opposite Haley Bennett in the independent feature “Swallow,” which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. He will next be seen as a lead in Joanna Arnow’s “The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed” at the 2023 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Tafti is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.

Earlier this year, Showtime announced its development plans for several spinoff series based upon the hit drama including “Billions: Miami,” “Billions: London,” “Millions,” and “Trillions” (all working titles). All of the projects are executive produced by “Billions” showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.