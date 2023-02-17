‘Big Shot,’ ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Canceled at Disney+

Disney+ has canceled two series: “Big Shot” and “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.”

From David E. Kelley, comedy-drama series “Big Shot” starred John Stamos as Marvyn Korn, a men’s basketball coach whose temperamental nature has him ousted from the NCAA and ends up coaching girls at an elite private high school. The cast also included Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Kelley co-created “Big Shot” with Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett, and all three served as executive producers along with Bill D’Elia. The series premiered in April 2021, followed by the debut of Season 2 in October of 2022.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” served as a follow-up to Steve Brill’s 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks.” The series was set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks had evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) was unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez, reprising his role from the original movie), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Brill executive produced “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” alongside showrunners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, writers Estevez, Michael Spiller and James Griffiths, and George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner. Lauren Graham co-executive produced.

ABC Signature was the studio on both “Big Shot” and “Game Changers.”