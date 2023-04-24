‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for Eighth and Final Season at Netflix

Puberty can only last so long.

“Big Mouth” has been renewed for Season 8 at Netflix, which will be the animated comedy’s final installation. Additionally, “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” will end with its previously greenlit second season.

This makes “Big Mouth” Netflix’s longest running original series, excluding kids and family programming. Previously, “Grace and Frankie” and “Orange Is the New Black” shared that title with seven seasons each.

Inspired by the childhoods of co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, “Big Mouth” follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age. Kroll starred alongside John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas and Ayo Edebiri (whose role was originally played by Jenny Slate).

“Big Mouth” was co-created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett and premiered in 2017. “Human Resources” hails from the same creators plus Kelly Galuska, and premiered in 2022.

More to come…