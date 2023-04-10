Big Freedia Debuts ‘Bridgerton’ Themed ‘Hey Queen’ New Orleans Bounce Remix (EXCLUSIVE)

Big Freedia is redefining royalty with some New Orleans bounce.

The proclaimed “Queen of Bounce” has partnered with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead to create a “Hey Queen” bounce remix tied to the streamer’s forthcoming project, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” The music video debuted on Monday.

Shot in Freedia’s home town of New Orleans, the video features appearances from the HBCU royal court at Xavier University and was also directed by the artist’s longtime friend and collaborator Edward Buckle.

“I love that the whole idea of the show isn’t based on race and it has a lot of different characters in it, every different walk of life and the way that everyone sees different royalties,” said Freedia of the concept.

Freedia offered their own definition of royalty saying that it’s defined by class and grace. “It’s the moment where you get to sit on your throne,” they said. “Some people use power as a part of their royalty. But for me, it’s been very classy, very dainty, and polite. I’m very polite with my royalty.”

In continuing with the HBCU theme, Big Freedia will also host a New Orleans Bounce Waltz Party at Xavier University next month.

“Queen Charlotte” serves as a “Bridgerton” prequel series and tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in “Bridgerton,” according to the show’s official logline, per Netflix. “Queen Charlotte” is scheduled to premiere on May 4.

Please view the video below.