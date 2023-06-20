Bianca Del Rio Leads Hulu’s ‘Pride Never Stops’ Initiative as Platform Plans to Livestream Pride Marches Around the Country (EXCLUSIVE)

Bianca Del Rio, winner of “Drag Race” Season 6 and host of “The Pit Stop,” will lead Hulu’s new “Pride Never Stops” pass the mic campaign.

The streaming platform is livestreaming five major pride marches throughout the month, including three nationwide on June 25, as part of its Pride Month coverage.

“You can tune in and see livestreams of some of the nation’s largest Pride marches,” Del Rio says. “We’re getting it out there. If they’re trying to stop us in certain areas, at least we’ll be able to watch it from our homes and show our pride.”

Among the cities covered will be New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The initiative will include influencers across the country who will serve as digital correspondents for their cities. Their videos will be woven in throughout the “Pride Across America” livestream to paint a fuller picture of Pride celebrations. In a promotional video, Del Rio interrupts a queer couple’s quiet morning at home on the couch to bring a Pride march to their front door, encouraging them to join the celebration.

“As a child, growing up there was no drag celebrated on television. We never discussed it,” adds Del Rio, who is also starring in Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner” reality show. “My first association with anything gay was from the TV show ‘Solid Gold.’ For me, it was exciting to even see Carol Burnett. It’s not that long ago that that was the world we were living in, which makes it really scary. A lot of us elder gays are experiencing this happen again, which is complete insanity.”

Del Rio emphasizes that the “Pride Never Stops” initiative is vital as the LGBTQ community comes under legislative attack. Says Del Rio, “We’re here. We’re human beings. We pay taxes and shit. We deserve respect as well.”

Watch the trailer below.