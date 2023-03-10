Has Beyoncé Seen Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm?’ Without Naming Her, Co-Creator Says ‘Of Course’

It seems Beyoncé has had an unsettling watchlist as of late.

“Swarm,” the Amazon Prime Video series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers had its world premiere at South by Southwest on Friday, and the Houston legend’s name was treated like a secret all night. The series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman who goes to obsessive lengths to defend a pop star whom she idolizes: Ni’Jah, an extremely un-subtle spoof of Beyoncé.

At the post-screening Q&A session moderated by Vulture’s Sam Sanders, Nabers referred to “a certain pop star” who was cheated on by her husband and surprise-released an album about it in 2016 (Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”).

When asked whether that “pop star who shall not be named” had seen “Swarm” yet, Nabers hesitated, before responding, “Of course.” Sanders then asked whether Nabers could share any more about that, to which she said, “I mean, no.” The audience roared in laughter.

More to come…