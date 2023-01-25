Beverley Schottenstein Trial Limited Series in the Works at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

A limited series about Beverley Schottenstein’s legal case against her grandsons is in the works at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama is based on the upcoming book “Beverley’s War: A Fractured Family Dynasty. Elder Abuse. Millions in Financial Fraud” by Cathy Schottenstein, which is set to be released in November.

Per the official logline, “Beverley Schottenstein said two grandsons who managed her money at JPMorgan forged documents, ran up commissions with inappropriate trading and made her miss tens of millions of dollars in gains. So she decided to teach them all a lesson.”

Julia Ruchman (“The Walking Dead,” “The Son”) is attached to write and executive produce the series. Susanna Fogel (“The Flight Attendant,” “A Small Light”) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

Smriti Mundhra and Nina Anand Aujla of Meralta Films will also executive produce along with Gigi Pritzker for Madison Wells. Cathy Schottenstein will serve as co-executive producer.

Mundhra previously directed and produced the documentary short “St. Louis Superman,” which went on to receive an Oscar nomination. She also created and executive produced the hit Netflix unscripted series “Indian Matchmaking.” Pritzker previously executive produced the Oscar-winning film “Hell or High Water” and produced the Oscar-winning film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Ruchman is repped by Culture Creative Entertainment and Nelson Davis LLP. Fogel is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Felker Toczek. Meralta Films is repped by WME, Granderson Des Rochers LLP, and Sechel. Pritzker and Madison Wells are repped by CAA and R&CPMK.

(Pictured: Beverley Schottenstein & Cathy Schottenstein)