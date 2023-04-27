Bento Box Entertainment CEO Scott Greenberg to Exit

Scott Greenberg, the co-founder and CEO of Fox-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, is exiting the company, Variety has confirmed.

Greenberg is also the CEO of Fox’s Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL). He will officially depart both roles on May 19.

“It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to work alongside the many people who have helped build Bento Box and Blockchain Creative Labs into two great companies,” Greenberg said. “The many series and projects we launched together are a great source of lasting pride to me. Deep down, I’m an entrepreneur at heart who enjoys building organizations and nurturing their teams to bring out the best in themselves. With Bento Box and BCL running full steam ahead on the path for continued growth and success, now is the time to explore new opportunities.”

Brett Coker, formerly the COO of Bento Box, has been named president in light of Greenberg’s departure. He will report to Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at Fox Entertainment. BCL will be overseen by Melody Hildebrandt, who serves as president.

Daniel Weidenfeld, senior vice president of animation at Fox Entertainment, will now transition over to Bento Box, working closely with creative director Ben Jones. They will jointly report to Coker and Dana Cameron. Cheryl Dolins, senior vice president of comedy programming and development at Fox Entertainment, will now oversee both live-action comedy and animation programming and development at the company.

“Scott has been a great partner and friend, and while we are sad to see him leave, we are happy for him to take another leap forward,” said Thorn and Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, in a joint statement. “Under his leadership – built on infinite energy, passion for creative and sharp business acumen — Bento Box quickly became an important pillar of Fox Entertainment. FOX is stronger because of Scott’s innovation, and our company will continue to benefit from his many contributions for years to come. He’s an innovator who is always ready to embrace opportunity, and we’re looking forward to the great things Scott does next.”

Greenberg co-founded Bento Box in 2009. A decade later, the company was acquired by Fox Entertainment after the close of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger. The company currently produces the Fox shows “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North,” “HouseBroken,” and the upcoming shows “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” and “Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros.” The animation house’s third party projects include “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” “Central Park” at Apple, “Koala Man” at Hulu, and “Paradise PD” at Netflix among many others.

