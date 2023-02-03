Benedict Cumberbatch-Led Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ Rounds Out Main Cast

The Netflix limited series “Eric” starring Benedict Cumberbatch has filled out its main cast, Variety has learned.

Variety exclusively reported that Cumberbatch would star in the six-episode series in January. He will now be joined by: Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, Phoebe Nicholls, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez.

Full character descriptions can be seen below.

Per the official logline, the series is set in 1980s New York. The show follows “the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent (Cumberbatch), one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar (Howe), becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.”

Filming is now underway on the series, which will shoot in Hungary and New York. It was originally announced in November 2021 as part of Anne Mensah’s slate. Abi Morgan created the series and serves as executive producer. Cumberbatch will executive produce in addition to starring. Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke of Sister will also executive produce, with Lucy Forbes (“The End of the F***ing World,” “This Is Going to Hurt”) directing and executive producing. Morgan executive produces via Little Chick. Holly Pullinger will produce.

“’Eric’ is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent, a genius puppeteer on one of America’s leading kids TV shows,” Morgan said. “The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible. With Lucy Forbes at the directorial helm, I feel fortunate to be working at a time of such great creativity in our industry. Fingers crossed ‘Eric’ will be a welcome addition.”

“When Abi first pitched ‘Eric’ to us it gave us goosebumps,” Featherstone and Dyke said. “It is an extraordinary piece of writing, inspired by Abi’s experience of New York in the mid 1980s, a city rotten to its core but on the cusp of change. She writes both a tense thriller and an intimate portrait of a delusional father searching for his child, shadowed by a monster named Eric. We are thrilled that ‘Eric’ will be led by the multi-award-winning Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by the brilliant Lucy Forbes. ‘Eric’ is set to be an incredibly unique and special limited series and we are overjoyed to be collaborating once more with our long-time creative partner Abi on it.”

Character Descriptions

Vincent Anderson (Benedict Cumberbatch)

One of New York’s leading puppet makers and puppeteers, Vincent is the creator of wildly popular children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine. Highly intelligent, charismatic yet narcissistic, Vincent is professionally volatile and privately neglectful of his wife Cassie and young son, Edgar.

Cassie Anderson (Gaby Hoffmann)

Born and raised in privilege on a farm in upstate New York, Cassie fell in love with Vincent at art college before the reality of life kicked in. A warm and loving mother to Edgar, Cassie struggles with Vincent, tired of his womanising and volatile behaviour.

Detective Michael Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III)

Twenty years in the police service, primarily spent in VICE, Ledroit is a leading detective in MISSING PERSONS ever since he felt compelled to help the swamped division in finding missing people. Ledroit works daily to hide his sexuality and life with long-term lover William but when his secret becomes an obstacle at work, Ledroit must choose between protecting his identity and solving a case.

Lennie Wilson (Dan Fogler)

Lennie Wilson, Vincent’s best friend and colleague and a brilliant puppeteer and maker in his own right. A committed bachelor, Lennie shares a strong bond with Edgar, who often comes to the workshop of Good Day Sunshine.

George Lovett (Clarke Peters)

George Lovett, the super of the apartment building where Edgar lives, is a friendly neighbour with minimal belongings. Those he has, he treasures. His children no longer speaking to him, George befriended Edgar, letting him play in his apartment whenever his parents argued.

Edgar Anderson (Ivan Morris Howe)

Artistic yet deeply withdrawn from the world, 9-year-old Edgar is inspired by the puppets on his father’s show Good Day Sunshine, a hit children’s puppet show, wanting to make a puppet of his own.

Anne Anderson (Phoebe Nicholls)

Anne is an elegant yet brittle housewife to real estate mogul Robert Anderson and mother to Vincent, who struggles to connect to her and has carved out a life in direct opposition to everything Anne and Robert aspire to be.

Matteo Cripp (David Denman)

Captain Cripp, Ledroit’s eagle-eyed boss and captain of the station, has a good relationship with Ledroit and cares for him like a mentor. Edgar’s case brings media attention and pressure from above and when Ledroit believes it may be connected to missing boy Marlon Rochelle, a 14 year old from nearly a year ago, Cripp is quick to discourage this, keen for Ledroit to close the case quickly.

Yuusuf Egbe (Bamar Kane)

Yuusuf Egbe lives amongst the mole people underneath New York City, along disused subways. A graffiti artist, Yuusuf leaves his tag all over New York but never expected them to be noticed – especially not by a 9 year old boy.

Cecile Rochelle (Adepero Odyue)

Cecilie is an African American mother whose son Marlon disappeared 11 months ago. Marlon was older than Edgar and even though the police have done very little to help find Marlon, Cecile never lets up. She has resigned herself to the idea that he is dead but still wants him found.

Raya (Alexis Molnar)

Raya is a friend of Yuusuf’s, also living underneath New York City, along disused subways amongst the Mole People. Streetwise and addicted to crack cocaine, Raya knows how to use her smarts to get her next fix, but sometimes it’s at great risk to her and those around her.

Ronnie (Roberta Colindrez)

Ronnie is a legendary puppeteer working on Good Day Sunshine with Vincent and Lennie, her long standing colleagues. Ronnie is immune to Vincent’s charms which gives her a unique position to call him out with her quick, sarcastic wit.

(Pictured: Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Phoebe Nicholls)