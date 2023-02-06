Ben Stiller in Final Talks to Star in ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Limited Series Adaptation at Sony TV

Ben Stiller is nearing a deal to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary “Three Identical Strangers,” Variety has learned.

The series hails from writer Amy Lippman with Sony Pictures Television producing along with SK Global and TriStar Television. Like the documentary, the series would focus on the true story of Bobby Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland — identical triplets who were separated at birth only to be reunited later in life. Stiller would star as the three adult brothers.

Lippman would also serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Stiller executive producing via Red Hour Films. Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross of SK Global also executive produce along with Piers Vellacott, Dimitri Doganis, and Tim Wardle of RAW and Emmeline Yang Hankins. Mark O’Connor of SK Global, Dan Braun, and Josh Braun of Submarine would serve as co-executive producers.

The role would mark a rare television appearance for Stiller and one of his first major acting roles in years. He has made cameo appearances in films like “Hubie Halloween” and “Bros” of late, as well as appearing in the 2021 film “Locked Down.” His last starring role was in the film “The Meyerowitz Stories” in 2017. Stiller’s other notable acting roles include “Zoolander,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” the “Night at the Museum” franchise, “Dodgeball,” and “Meet the Parents.” He also won an Emmy in 1993 as part of the writing team for “The Ben Stiller Show.”

Stiller has been more active as a producer and director of late. Most notably he executive produced and directed the Emmy-winning shows “Escape at Dannemora” at Showtime and “Severance” at Apple, the latter of which is currently prepping its second season. Stiller received Emmy nominations for directing both shows. In film, he is known for directing films like “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Zoolander,” “Tropic Thunder,” and “The Cable Guy.”

He is repped by UTA, ID, and Gang Tyre.

Lippman most recently co-created the reboot of “Party of Five” at Freeform, with Lippman also having co-created the original series. Her other writing credits include “Masters of Sex,” “In Treatment,” and “LA Law.”

She is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

The “Three Identical Strangers” documentary debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018, where it was awarded the special jury prize for documentary storytelling. It was produced by RAW and executive produced by CNN Films and Channel 4. Wardle directed.