Ben McKenzie to Star in ABC Medical Drama Pilot ‘The Hurt Unit’

Ben McKenzie has been cast in the lead role in the ABC drama pilot “The Hurt Unit,” Variety has learned.

The project was first ordered to pilot at ABC back in December. Per the official logline, the show is “a cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.”

McKenzie will star as Danny, who is the head of the Hurt Unit. The character is further described as “a self-made surgeon who must make split second decisions in the most harrowing circumstances, often at risk to his own life. While unquestionably a hero, Danny is also a pathological risk-taker who seems headed for a serious comeuppance. His deepest bond is with his teammates — first-class professionals who share his passion, some would say obsession, for saving lives.”

McKenzie is no stranger to broadcast audiences, as he previously starred in the hit broadcast shows “The O.C.” and “Gotham” at Fox. He also starred in the popular cop drama “Southland,” which aired for one season on NBC and four seasons on TNT. His film credits include features like “88 Minutes,” “I Want You Back,” and “The Report.”

Matt Lopez and John Glenn co-wrote the pilot for “The Hurt Unit,” with both serving as executive producers. Marc Webb will direct the pilot and executive produce via Black Lamb. ABC Signature is the studio.