‘Bel-Air’ Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock

“Bel-Air” has been renewed for Season 3 at Peacock.

The dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is currently airing its second season on the streamer, with the season finale set to run on April 27. This marks the first official renewal for the show, as it was originally picked up for two seasons back in 2020.

Like the sitcom version, “Bel-Air” follows a teenager named Will (Jabari Banks), who moves from West Philadelphia to live with his auntie and uncle in the titular posh Los Angeles neighborhood.

Along with Banks, Season of the series also stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” appeared in Season 2 in a recurring guest role.

Season 2 guest stars also included Karrueche Tran, Saweetie, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Riele Downs, Jazlyn Martin, Brooklyn McLinn, Jerris DuPree, Al-Shabazz Jabateh, Nicholas Duvernay, Diandra Lyle, Justin Cornwell, and Reno Wilson.

The series is inspired by a viral video created by Morgan Cooper that reimagined the original sitcom as a drama series. Cooper serves as an executive producer on the show.

Carla Banks Waddles serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. She took over as showrunner going into Season 2. Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, original series star Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, and TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson also executive produce. Universal Television produces with Smith’s Westbrook Studios.