BeIN Sports Drives off With Formula One Rights in Asia – Global Bulletin



BEIN MOTOR SPORTS REVVING UP IN ASIA



beIN Sports has picked up exclusive rights to the Formula 1 World Championships in ten territories across Asia. The new media rights agreement begins this year and runs until the conclusion of the 2025 championship.



The ten Asian territories included in the agreement are Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. In many territories in Asia, Formula One previously played on the Disney-owned Fox Sports channels.



The new deal includes rights to all Grand Prix races, the new sprint races, qualifying and practice sessions.

Coverage begins with the season opener, in Bahrain from 3-5 March, and runs through to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 24-26 November.

The coverage will be available on major pay-tv platforms in the region, including on beIN’s live streaming app, beIN Sports Connect.

STORM WARNING



Jonas Baur will take the role as executive producer for the ARD long-running telenovela “Storm of Love” (original title: “Sturm der Liebe”), succeeding Bea Schmidt. Baur has been working for Bavaria Fiction since Oct. 2022, reporting to Marcus Ammon, MD of content. The creator and long-time executive producer of “Storm of Love,” Bea Schmidt, will leave Bavaria after 27 years, during which she developed respectively produced series such as “In Aller Freundschaft,” “Schloss Einstein” and “The Rosenheim Cops,” as well as movie franchises including “Utta Danella.”



“Storm of Love” airs Mondays to Fridays at 3:10 p.m. on Das Erste and achieved an average market share of 12.2% in 2022. 730,000 views per episode were registered in the digital platform ARD Mediathek during this period. In December 2022, the successful telenovela was extended for another two seasons with a further 330 new episodes. “Storm of Love” is also successful internationally and has been sold by Bavaria Media to more than 25 countries, including ORF in Austria and Mediaset in Italy.