‘Beef’ Breakout Young Mazino Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of a breakthrough role in Netflix and A24’s “Beef,” actor Young Mazino has signed with M88 for representation.

The Korean American actor stars in the dramedy series as Paul Cho, the crypto-investing younger brother of Danny (Steven Yeun), whose road rage incident with a woman named Amy Lau (Ali Wong) marks the show’s central “beef.” With Danny and Amy unable to move past their vitriolic interaction, Paul finds himself increasingly embroiled in their drama to a dangerous end.

Strong reviews for Mazino’s performance amid the buzz for the show — which premiered at SXSW before launching on Netflix last month — have put him in the mix for his first Emmy nomination (in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie category).

“Internally and emotionally, he feels like he’s still a little kid,” Mazino told Variety about creating the character, who is the striking combination of an aimless nerd in a brawny body. “He still feels like he’s not where he wants to be. I tried to emphasize that in his posture and his body language.”

Born and raised in Maryland, Mazino is a classically-trained musician, who made the move to New York City in 2014 to attend the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. His credits also include “Prodigal Son”, “Blue Bloods”, “New Amsterdam” and “Blindspot.”

In addition to M88, Mazino will continue to be represented by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, New Standard Branding and Narrative PR.

Founded in 2020 by former WME Partner Phillip Sun and MACRO Founder and CEO Charles D. King, and led by Sun and partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena, M88 is an independent full-service representation firm, operating with the mission to “support and amplify the next generation of artists and cultural leaders from the global new majority.”

Additional reporting by Rachel Seo.