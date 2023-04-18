Netflix Top 10: ‘Beef’ Climbs to No. 2 on English-Language TV List With Over 70 Million Hours Viewed

During the April 10-16 viewing window, Netflix’s latest dark dramedy “Beef” climbed in the rankings to land the No. 2 spot with 70.38 million hours viewed — that’s more than double the prior week’s figure. The show also reached the Top 10 in 87 countries.

Starring Ali Wong and Stephen Yeun, the series follows Danny (Yeun), a contractor with a chip on his shoulder, and Amy (Wong), an unfulfilled entrepreneur — two people whose lives become inseparable after a seemingly random road rage incident. Young Mazino, David Choe, Joseph Lee, Maria Bello and Ashley Park also star.

“The Night Agent” continued to remain in the top spot on the English-Language TV chart, pulling in 90.04 million hours viewed for the week and climbed to the No. 6 spot on the Most Popular List with 605.62 million total hours viewed since its premiere. To date, the series has had more than 73 million views. (Netflix calculates total views by dividing the total hours viewed by total runtime).

Season 4 of “Love is Blind” came in third this week with 41.33 million hours viewed. That tally doesn’t include the (almost) live reunion special, which was scheduled to air on Sunday. However, due to unexpected delays and issues with the streaming service, the special didn’t make it to viewers until Monday. However, fans still tuned in to the season finale to see who said “I do” (or “I don’t”).

This week’s newcomers on the list were “Obsession” (40.89 million hours viewed), “Florida Man” (26.19 million hours viewed) and “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” (23.37 million hours viewed).

