Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Beef’ Debuts at No. 4 With 962 Million Minutes Watched

Netflix’s dark comedy “Beef” made its debut on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings in the No. 4 position with 962 million minutes watched. This measurement was taken during the April 3-9 viewing window, and “Beef” premiered on April 6, meaning the series achieved that viewership in its first four days of availability.

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the first season of “Beef” is 10 episodes long. The series was originally billed as a comedy, but Variety exclusively reported it would campaign for Emmys in the limited series category. There’s still a chance the project will return, as creator Lee Sung Jin has said he has ideas for as many as three seasons. It should be noted, though, that “Beef” has since become embroiled in a scandal surrounding supporting actor David Choe and a story he told in a 2014 podcast about committing rape, which he and later his collaborators said was “fabricated.”

At the top of the chart for the third week in a row was “The Night Agent,” this time with 1.9 billion minutes watched — unsurprising, as Netflix data shows that the spy drama is now the streamer’s fifth most popular English-language series of all time. It was followed by “Love Is Blind” with 1.2 billion. The Netflix reality dating series added three more episodes to its fourth season during the April 3-9 viewing window, and Nielsen notes that half of the show’s audience was aged 18-34.

“The Mandalorian” took third place with just over 1 billion minutes watched — the seventh time the series has crossed that number. The sixth episode of Season 3 debuted during this viewing window.

The Netflix movie “Murder Mystery 2” had its second week on the Nielsen Top 10 after debuting at No. 3 with 1.1 billion minutes watched in its first three days of availability. This week, it dropped to fifth place with a still impressive 871 million minutes.

Sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place went to Nielsen Top 10 regulars: “Bluey” (737 million minutes), “South Park” (700 million), “Cocomelon” (683 million) and “NCIS” (682 million), respectively.

At the bottom of the chart was “Ted Lasso” for the second week in a row. This week, the Apple TV+ comedy was viewed for 650 million minutes, up from last week’s Season 3 debut of 570 million. The fourth episode of Season 3 was released during this viewing window.

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for April 3-9 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.