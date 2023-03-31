‘Beef’ Stars Steven Yeun, Young Mazino Tease Rage-Fueled Action Scenes: ‘We Had Some Gross Moments’

Several cast members of Netflix’s “Beef,” including stars Steven Yeun and Young Mazino, teased some of the “gross” scenes they filmed for the dark comedy while walking the carpet at Thursday night’s premiere.

According to the official synopsis, the series follows what happens when “a road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.” What comes after that, the cast teases, is a slew of action scenes including car races and a stairwell chase that takes Mazino, Yeun and David Chao up several flights.

Mazino shared that he thought his co-star Chao vomited while shooting, though he was too far up the stairs to see. “That was one of those moments where you just black out and hope that it’s over, and then it’s over,” Mazino told Variety. “So, it was fun shooting that.”

But Yeun clarified that Chao did not, in fact, throw up. “He was scripted to throw up, so he was in the pocket,” Yeun said, adding, “we had some gross moments.”

“I think the action scenes were kind of hard in the sense that all these people are desperately out of shape,” Yeun continued. “So we were doing crazy things while also being desperately out of shape. That stair day was shitty.”

For director Jake Schreier, one of his favorite episodes is Episode 9 because it “just has a ton of action and goes to some pretty crazy places.”

Aside from the chance to film the stars throwing bottles and cans at one another from inside cars, he also enjoyed the challenge of putting “a different lens on what’s expected within the show.”

Yeun and Schreier will reunite next for presumably more action with “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin on Marvel’s upcoming “Thunderbolts” film. The movie is expected to begin shooting in June and is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024. Yeun’s role in the film remains unknown.

“Beef” will debut on Netflix April 6.