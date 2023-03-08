‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date at Paramount+ (TV News Roundup)

“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” returns to Paramount+ for its second season, beginning with two episodes on Thursday, April 20.

According to Paramount+, Beavis and Butt-Head will “triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, fans can check out “Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe,” the 1996 movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” and the remastered versions of the original MTV series all on Paramount+.

Judge executive produces the series alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

CASTING

Mattel announced Melissa Benoist will voice heroine Teela in “Masters of the Universe: Revolution,” a sequel to Netflix’s “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

Benoist joins the cast after her run as Supergirl in CW’s “Supergirl” alongside the previously-announced cast of Chris Wood (He-Man), Mark Hamill (Skeletor) and William Shatner. Kevin Smith, Fred Soulie, Rob David, Christopher Keenan and Ted Biaselli are executive producing the series.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith, and join the ‘Revolution’ family as another bold and fearless heroine,” Benoist said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela’s story with fans.”

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution” is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the comedy series “The Big Door Prize,” starring Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids,” “Slumberland”).

The series is adapted from M.O. Walsh’s novel and shows what happens when a machine shows up that can predict people’s true life potential. O’Dowd’s character Dusty must re-evaluate how happy he is as a high school teacher and family man. Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas join O’Dowd in the cast.

The 10-episode series was created by David West Read, who serves as executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, Hyun Park, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. “The Big Door Prize” was directed by Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Todd Biermann, Jenée LaMarque and Declan Lowney.

The first three episodes of "The Big Door Prize" will premiere on March 29, followed by a new episode each Wednesday until May 17.

Starz released the Season 2 trailer for the comedy series, “Blindspotting,” which will return with a two-episode premiere on April 14 at 9 pm.

Created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, the series stars Casal as Miles, the recently imprisoned husband to wife, Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and father to Sean (Atticus Woodward), who at the beginning of Season 2, are readjusting to their “new normal.”

Casal, Jones and Woodward star alongside Helen Hunt, Jaylen Barron, Lance Holloway, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Turner and Margo Hall.

In addition to creating and starring in the series, Casal serves as showrunner and a director on four episodes. Alongside Casal, Diggs serves as an executive producer with Jess Wu Calde, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen.

All subsequent episodes will air linearly on Fridays at 9 pm via Starz and will be available to stream Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app and on-demand.

STREAMING

Spin magazine and the digital syndication studio Best Ever Channels (BEC) have announced the launch of Spin Music FAST channel, which will be exclusively on Amazon Freevee, beginning on March 21.

The new FAST channel will provide a 24/7 streaming lineup of Spin original programming which includes documentaries, interviews, behind-the-scenes specials, exclusive artist showcases and unique curated music video playlists.

“Amazon’s Freevee is arguably one of the biggest platforms out there, with over 150 million potential viewers. We believe partnering with Best Ever Channels and Freevee is the best way to deliver on our brand promise to music fans everywhere,” said Spin CEO Jimmy Hutchinson.

BEC co-CEO Barry Gordon added, “Our partners at Amazon Freevee understand the power of the Spin brand, and together we’ll reach a massive audience of fans hungry to connect with their favorite artists and the most authentic voice in music editorial.”

RATINGS

Nickelodeon has reached the highest ratings for the brand’s preschool launches, “Bossy Bear” and “Rubble & Crew.”

The “Bossy Bear” March 6 premiere scored Nickelodeon its biggest preschool launch since the 2019 debut of “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.” The premiere posted strong double-digit year-over-year gains with Kids 2-5 (1.1/71K), up 83%. New episodes will continue air throughout March, from Monday through Thursday at 11 a.m.

Following the “Rubble & Crew” Feb. 3, closed as the number one Nickelodeon series with Kids 2-5 (1.4/97K). Outperforming the genre average by 22%, the “Paw Patrol” spinoff has continued to grow its audience averaging a 44% increase with Kids 2-5 in Live+3. “Rubble & Crew” will continue to air regularly Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

PROGRAMMING

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced its five-part docuseries “Time of Essence” will premiere this summer.

The series will celebrate Essence magazine, the trailblazing fashion, beauty, culture and entertainment magazine predominantly for Black women, showing how the magazine has reflected and informed culture over the past five decades. Each episode is dedicated to a unique decade providing commentary from the trailblazers behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage.

The series will feature celebrities such as Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina Hall and Beverly Johnson as well as magazine editors Mikki Taylor and Susan L. Taylor.

“In 1970, Essence recognized that Black women’s contributions to society were being undervalued, and set a new standard as the first publication to reflect Black womanhood, affirming her strength, style and achievements and provoking industry reform and change,” said OWN president Tina Perry in a statement. “This series will be a testament to what Essence has been historically and how it continues to shape the culture at large today.”

51 Minds and Essence Studios LLC produced the series with executive producers Christian Sarabia, Nicole Elliott, Raymond Garcia, Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Stephanie “NöNe” Dunivan and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo.