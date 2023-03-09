‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Moves to Amazon After HBO Max Axed J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves Series

J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves’ animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader” has been picked up at Amazon after being scrapped at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

The streamer has placed a two-season order for the cartoon, which is described as “a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens” of executive producers Abrams, Reeves and Bruce Timm.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” was ordered to series at HBO Max in May 2021. In August 2022, the show was scrapped along with five other upcoming animated series set up at the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer, including “Merry Little Batman,” “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” “Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical,” “Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story” and “The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.”

The animated series getting the ax came following HBO’s decision to let go of Abrams’ science fiction drama “Demimonde” last June.

Based on the iconic DC character, “Batman: Caped Crusader” hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” is to build on “Batman: The Animated Series,” which was co-created by Timm and aired on Fox Kids for 85 episodes from 1992-1995.

According to the show’s logline: “Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, “Batman: Caped Crusader” executive producers include Sam Register and Ed Brubaker.