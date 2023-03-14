‘Bass Reeves’ Series at Paramount+ Adds Garrett Hedlund (EXCLUSIVE)

Garrett Hedlund has been cast in a recurring guest role in Taylor Sheridan’s forthcoming “Bass Reeves” series set at Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively. He’ll portray Garrett Montgomery, a so-called posse man of the era who Bass hires for his riding know-how and expertise of the area.

She joins previously announced stars including lead and executive producer David Oyelowo, and series regulars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck and Barry Pepper. Dennis Quaid and Grantham Coleman will also appear in recurring roles.

Hedlund can currently be seen in Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” and will next star in the film “The Tutor,” which is scheduled March 24th theater release. He recently completed production on the films “Desperation Road” opposite Mel Gibson and “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” co-starring Ben Mendelson and Daisy Ridley. His other credits include Lee Daniels’ “Mudbound,” “On the Road,” “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” “Mojave,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Pan,” “Unbroken,” “Tron: Legacy,” and “Country Strong.”

“Bass Reeves” tells the story of the legendary lawman of the wild west. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded, leading him to become the greatest frontier hero in American history. The series is currently filming in Texas.

The series was first announced in 2021 around the time Oyelowo signed an overall deal with Paramount (then ViacomCBS) and MTV Entertainment Studios through his Yoruba Saxon production company.

In addition to Oyelowo, Sheridan, Feehan, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin are attached as executive producers. Feehan also serves as showrunner. MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon produce the show.

Hedlund is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Initiative Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern