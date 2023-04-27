Bass Reeves Series at Paramount+ Casts Donald Sutherland as Show Shifts to Anthology Format

Donald Sutherland is the latest addition to the cast of the Bass Reeves series currently in the works at Paramount+.

The show is now officially titled “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and is now described as an anthology series with future installments to follow other iconic lawmen who have impacted history in subsequent seasons.

The logline for the Bass Reeves season states it will “bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Sutherland will appear in a recurring role as Judge Isaac Parker, described as “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.”

David Oyelowo will star as Reeves, with other series regulars including Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton. Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley will recur, with Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund set to guest star.

Sutherland is one of the well-known actors of his generation. His notable roles include beloved films like “MASH,” “The Dirty Dozen,” “Ordinary People,” “1900,” “Klute,” and “Don’t Look Now” to name just a few. He also played President Snow in the “Hunger Games” film franchise, with the four films having collectively grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide. His recent television credits include the limited series “The Undoing” and “Trust,” while he won an Emmy in 1995 for his work in the TV movie “Citizen X.”

He is repped by CAA and Rogers & Cowan/PMK

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is currently filming in Texas. Chad Feehan is credited as creator, executive producer, and showrunner. David and Jessica Oyelowo executive produce under their Yoruba Saxon banner. Taylor Sheridan executive produces via Bosque Ranch Producitons. David C. Glasser, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin also executive produce. Christina Voros will executive produce and direct five episodes. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, and Yoruba Saxon.