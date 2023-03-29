‘Barry’ Final Season Trailer: Bill Hader Loses His Mind in Prison as Hit HBO Show Comes to Dramatic End

Barry Berkman is behind bars in the final trailer for HBO’s “Barry,” which is ending its acclaimed run after four seasons. Season 4 premieres on April 16.

In the official trailer, we see Barry (Bill Hader) eating alone and losing his mind in prison. In the Season 3 finale, the police finally catch the professional assassin turned Hollywood actor…who turned back into an unhinged killer last season.

“I’m really sorry. I didn’t think it would end up like this. I am a good person; that is who I am,” Barry tells himself, as he shouts alone in the prison yard, points at unseen objects and screams and slaps himself in a mirror.

Th trailer then shows what the supporting cast has been up to since Barry’s arrest. “Barry, you’re irredeemable,” his former acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) says. In the Season 3 finale, Gene teamed up with Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), the father of his murdered girlfriend Janice Moss, to ambush Barry and help the police arrest him.

Meanwhile, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is back in her hometown of Joplin, Mo., after fleeing Los Angeles. In the previous finale, she killed one of the motocross attackers who had come looking for Barry, but Barry promised to take the blame and dispose of the body.

“The guy I was dating in L.A. killed my acting teacher’s girlfriend. I think I might be in a lot of trouble,” Sally realizes in the trailer.

NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby), seemingly living a quiet life together, get dragged back into crime, and Barry’s former handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) winds up in prison with him. The trailer ends on Barry getting a mysterious visitor in prison.

In the announcement that Season 4 would be “Barry’s” last, Hader told Variety, “There are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed toward.”

Watch the trailer below.