‘Barry’ Star Sarah Goldberg Joins ‘Industry’ Season 3 at HBO

Sarah Goldberg is staying put at HBO, with the “Barry” star set for a recurring guest star role in Season 3 of “Industry.”

Production is set to begin in the U.K. soon on the new season of the series, which is a co-production with the BBC. The Season 3 logline states “As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company — in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.”

Goldberg will appear in the role of Petra Koenig, described as “a portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn.” Goldberg is the latest recurring guest star announced for Season 3, alongside Kit Harington, who will play the CEO of Lumi.

Goldberg is best known for her role in the Emmy-winning HBO series “Barry,” which is currently airing its fourth and final season. She received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work on the show in 2019. Her other credits include the upcoming series “SisterS,” which she co-created, as well as the film “The Report” and the play “Clybourne Park.”

She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, B-Side Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

“Industry” Season 3 will consist of eight episodes. It was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Both serve as writers and executive producers on the show. Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen executive produce for Bad Wolf, while Rebecca Ferguson executive produces for BBC.