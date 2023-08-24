‘Barbie’ TV Series ‘A Touch of Magic’ Coming to Netflix

Come on, Barbie, we’re heading back to Malibu!

Mattel’s new animated series, “Barbie: A Touch of Magic,” will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 14.

Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts are enjoying their life by the beach in Malibu when they come across a mysterious, mystical baby horse. Together, both Barbies embark on a journey to find out just where their new friend came from. They swiftly realize that the baby horse is Peggy — a baby Pegasus — whose been sent to Malibu on an undisclosed mission. Barbie and Barbie come together to protect their friends, family and Peggy from Rocki, a magical being with her own mysterious agenda.

“More than ever before, Barbie is a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand’s global message that anybody can be anything through content that consistently appeals to the creativity and wonder within our worldwide audience,” said Alex Godfrey, VP of Mattel Television’s content distribution. “Our animated Netflix content has always been a focal point for the reinvigoration of the Barbie brand, and A Touch of Magic promises to bring the same level of fantasy fans have enjoyed in our previous series and specials to the forefront once again by delivering all new adventures focused on fun, friendship and all things Barbie.”

“Touch of Magic” signifies the return to the previously introduced toy world from 2018’s “Barbie DreamHouse Adventures,” showcasing the same friends and places from the beloved show. The series will sport 13 22-minute episodes, available for streaming on Netflix.

The new animated series comes on the heels of Greta Gerwig’s smash hit “Barbie” film that garnered $567 million just five weeks after its release. It skyrocketed to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release in history, in part thanks to its totally plastic and fantastic marketing campaign.

Watch the official trailer below.