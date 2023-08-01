Netflix Top 10: ‘Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse’ Charts at No. 6 as ‘The Witcher’ Returns to No. 1

The Barbie craze has made its way over to Netflix as “Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse” Season 1 cracks the Netflix Top 10 at No. 6 with 1.9 million total views. Despite being originally released in 2012, the series seems to be experiencing some momentum following the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, which premiered in theaters on July 21.

Also on the chart during the July 24-30 viewing window, “The Witcher” fought its way back to No. 1 following the release of Season 3, Volume 2 which arrived on July 27. In its first four days of availability, the season amassed 7.8 million total views. To date, Season 3 has recorded 47.7 million views since premiering on June 29.

The Henry Cavill-led season promptly put a stop to “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 run at No. 1. After opening at the top of the chart last week with 4.6 million total views and 39 million hours viewed, the romantic drama garnered 5.3 million views in its second week of availability.

On the unscripted side, “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 jumped to third place on the chart with 3.2 million total views following the release of episodes 8-10. In the last three days within the viewing window, the final three episodes pushed to season to 26.3 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, “Quarterback” returned for the third time in seventh place. During the viewing window, the documentary series recorded 1.7 million total views and 11 million hours viewed with a total runtime of 6.26 hours.

Mark Normand’s standup special, “Soup to Nuts,” trailed behind in ninth place as it made its debut among the list of popular titles. Coming in with just under an hour-long runtime, the special recorded 1.7 million total views, but amassed 1.5 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart is “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2, which ranked fourth on the list with 3 million views in its fourth week of availability. As viewers wait for the release of Season 2, Part 2 (which is expected to arrive on Aug. 3), the first half of the season recorded 12.6 million hours viewed with a runtime of 4.14 hours. Michelle Buteau’s “Survival of the Thickest” followed behind in fifth place with 2.2 million total views.

The final four entries on the chart ended in a four-way tie in total views with 1.7 million. However, “Fatal Seduction” dropped to No. 8 with 6.4 million hours viewed in its fourth week among the Top 10 and “Cocomelon” Season 8 — typically always a popular hit among the list of titles — landed on the chart in 10th place.

“Hidden Strike” was the overall most-viewed title during the viewing window with 22 million total views. Starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, the action-thriller debuted on Netflix on July 29. The two stars portray ex-special forces soldiers as they escort a group of civilians along Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the safety of the Green Zone.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of July 24-30 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.