Barack Obama Featured in ‘Working: What We Do All Day’ Docuseries for Netflix

Former President Barack Obama narrates and is featured in “Working: What We Do All Day,” a new docuseries from Higher Ground Productions coming to Netflix.

In the four-part series, Obama visits everyday people in their homes and places of work as part of exploring questions like, What brings you joy in work — and what gives you purpose? The series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce, from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite, in home care, tech and hospitality industries.

“Working: What We Do All Day” premieres May 17 on Netflix globally. Obama posted the trailer for the show on social media (watch below).

“We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us. And our work is one of the forces that connects us,” Obama said in a statement. “When we make sure that everyone feels their work is respected, that everyone’s contribution is honored, and that everyone is getting paid enough to truly take a part in the life of our communities, we reinforce the trust between us that makes everything in our lives possible.”

“Working” is directed by Caroline Suh, who also executive produces alongside Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Priya Swaminathan, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Tonia Davis, Davis Guggenheim and Laurene Powell Jobs. Emelia Brown serves as co-executive producer:

As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working,” which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering “intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day,” according to Netflix.

“Working” is a production from the Obamas’ Higher Ground, which has an overall deal with Netflix, and Concordia Studio, which was founded by director Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth,” “Waiting for Superman”) and producer Jonathan King (“Spotlight”) in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs and Emerson Collective

Obama posted about “Working” on social media Thursday: