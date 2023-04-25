Bam Margera: Pennsylvania Police Issue Arrest Warrant as ‘Jackass’ Star Remains Missing

Pennsylvania state police have issued an arrest warrant for Bam Margera following a “physical confrontation” on Sunday.

In a statement, police say they were called to a Chester County residence at 11 a.m. on April 23 in response to a reported disturbance. The former “Jackass” star was allegedly involved in an altercation with someone at the household, who suffered minor injuries.

“Margera fled into a wooded area prior to the arrival of [Pennsylvania State Police] and has not been located at this time,” reads the statement. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.

Margera’s brother, musician Jess Margera, appeared to confirm the confrontation on social media. Tweeting from a verified account on Monday, Jess Margera posted a screenshot of Instagram correspondence in which he said Bam “threw some punches at me which I blocked.”

The arrest warrant comes just months after Margera — a former skateboarder and TV personality — was hospitalized in December and required ventilation after contracting pneumonia.

In January, Margera appeared on his former “Jackass” collaborator Steve-O’s podcast to detail the experience.

“Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera said. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.”

Margera and Steve-O both got their start in Hollywood on MTV’s prank-stunt series “Jackass,” but Margera was not involved in last year’s feature film “Jackass Forever” because he broke a clause in his contract that required him to stay sober during production.

Margera filed a lawsuit in August 2022 against Paramount and “Jackass” ringleader Johnny Knoxville over the firing, claiming the creators coerced him into signing the “wellness agreement” for the movie while he was still in rehab.

The suit alleged that Margera was fired after testing positive for Adderall, even though he had an Adderall prescription for 10 years. The lawsuit was eventually settled.