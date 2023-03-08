Bad Bunny to Host WWE Live Event ‘Backlash’ in Puerto Rico

Music superstar Bad Bunny is set to host the live WWE event “Backlash” in his native Puerto Rico. It will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. It’s the first live WWE event taking place in Puerto Rico since 2005.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the world of the WWE. In 2021, he performed “Booker T” at that year’s Royal Rumble event, and then started appearing on Monday Night Raw. He eventually won the WWE 24/7 Championship that year. In 2022, he appeared at the Royal Rumble as a contender, advancing past noted wrestlers Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler to make the final five. He will also be a character in the upcoming wrestling video game “WWE 2K23.”

Bad Bunny spoke with Allure in 2021 about his love of wrestling.

“Truly, wrestling has influenced me a lot, and I’ve applied that to my career,” he said. “The style, the importance of having a trademark move or phrase or look, and always remembering the element of surprise. In wrestling, the fans love getting caught off guard. I like to create that same emotion with my music.”

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets for the event by clicking here.

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a statement. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”