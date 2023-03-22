Peter Chernin’s North Road Pacts with Israel’s Sipur for ‘Bad Boy’ Series

Peter Chernin’s North Road Co. has pacted with Israel’s Sipur production banner for the drama series “Bad Boy” from the creators and producers of the original “Euphoria.”

North Road and Sipur will partner on the production of the series from creator Ron Leshem and director Hagar Ben-Asher. Israel’s HOT platform and Tedy Productions are co-financing the series, which began production in January.

“The North Road team is thrilled to work with the incredibly talented Ron Leshem and Hagar Ben-Asher and the teams at Sipur, Hot and Tedy to bring this exceptionally compelling and poignant story to life and launch our promising foray into international co-productions,” said Kristin Jones, president of film and TV for North Road.

“We brought the next big project from the brilliant creative minds of Ron and Hagar to Peter Chernin’s highly impressive North Road team, which instantly recognized the project’s massive global potential,” said Emilio Schenker. “We love this show and are confident viewers worldwide will share in our passion — and we could not ask for better local partners than HOT and Tedy to bring this series to life.”

“Bad Boy” revolves around a man who is held in a juvenile detention facility in his youth and befriends a mysterious stranger. Twenty years later, the man is a star comedian who is desperate to keep his record of youthful imprisonment a secret.

Leshem and Ben-Asher created “Bad Boy” with comedian Daniel Chen, writers Moshe Malka and Roee Florentin and Leshem’s longtime partners, producers Amit Cohen and Daniel Amsel.

Leshem, Ben-Asher and Chen are executive producers alongside Jones and North Road president Jan Frouman, Schenker, Michael Schmidt and Gideon Tadmor for Sipur. Guy Levy, Mirit Toovi and Ori Gal will EP for HOT, as will Tmira Yardeni and Meital Cohen for Tedy.

