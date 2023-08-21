‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Four Former ‘Bachelorettes’ Arrive on the Beach in Raunchy Season 9 Trailer (Watch)

“The Bachelor” franchise is moving to Thursdays this fall, and that includes a new season of “Bachelor In Paradise.” And if the first trailer for Season 9 is any indication, Thursday nights will be more dramatic than ever.

In true “Bachelor In Paradise” form, the trailer starts with a couple making out on the sand — only to be totally wiped out by a wave.

Next, the high-jinx begin: twerking, grinding, body shots, making out, making out and more making out.

Much of the cast for Season 9 was unveiled in the trailer, and it includes some male suitors from Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” including Aaron Bryant, who was Lawson’s third runner-up; firefighter Aaron Schwartzman; and the season’s love-him-or-hate-him villain, Brayden Bowers.

A slew of women from the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” which starred Zach Shallcross, will also get another shot at love-or-fame, including Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell and Cat Wong.

Four former “Bachelorette” stars are seen arriving on the beach, including Rachel Recchia (Season 19), Katie Thurston (Season 17), Hannah Brown (Season 15) and our most recent lading lady, Charity Lawson (Season 20).

It’s unclear if the former stars from “The Bachelorette” are actual contestants on “Paradise,” or if they are just appearing throughout the season. But, Recchia is seen both flirting and crying (a familiar state, for those who watched her season) on the beach — in fact, she is seen cozying up to Bowers. And on Monday night, in front of a live studio audience, host Jesse Palmer teased that “sparks were flying on the beach between Brayden and Rachel.”

“This is crazy. ‘Paradise’ is crazy,” Bowers says in the trailer. “There’s so much going on.”

Thurston, the Season 17 star of “The Bachelorette,” is seen reuniting with her ex-fiancé, Blake Moynes, who will also be a contestant on “Bachelor In Paradise” next month. The two became engaged on her season finale in 2021, and announced their split a few months later.

Aside from the new connections made in Mexico, many tears are shed in the trailer. And there’s an ambulance, which is a typical “Bachelor” trope, except this time, it’s for an unexpected “serious medical emergency” — and one that you can’t make up: one of the contestants has been constipated for nine days. Ah yes, a producer’s dream.

The trailer ends with a wedding on the beach. Who is tying the knot? Find out when “Bachelor In Paradise” premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Watch the Season 9 trailer for “Bachelor In Paradise” here: