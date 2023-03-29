‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Season 3 Premiere Date, First Teaser Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedy Central has released the first official teaser for Season 3 of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” ahead of the series’ April 26 premiere date, Variety can exclusively reveal.

The television comedy “Awkafina Is Nora From Queens” draws inspiration from creator and writer Awkwafina’s life experiences growing up in Queens, N.Y. — and she’ll also make her directorial debut with Season 3. On the show, Awkwafina (aka Nora Lin) maneuvers through the hardships of young adulthood with the support of her closest family members, her father (BD Wong), grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin (Bowen Yang). From the looks of the teaser, it looks like their lively, eccentric family dynamic from previous seasons will still be present in Season 3.

Awkwafina is stilling facing the conflicts that come with navigating the waters of life in this upcoming season, most prominently through how she (according to Comedy Central’s logline “explores themes of identity and success.” Her cousin, Edmund, attempts to help Awkwafina find a sense of grounding when asking about one of her potential hobbies — reading books. Impeccably timed, Awkwafina sits dumbfounded when quizzed to name just one book title, highlighting the true comedic relief that the TV series has brought fans for two seasons prior. By the end of the teaser, Awkwafina’s grandmother is, too, suggesting new hobbies that they could take part in together, hinting to the sense of uncertainty that all characters are dealing with.

Comedy Central has also announced that Bill Benz, Jordan Kim and Laura Murphy will serve as directors of the series, in addition to Awkwafina. Aside from the original cast members, Jennifer Esposito has also been confirmed as a recurring guest for Season 3. Additional guest stars in the third season will be Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garafalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez and Greta Titelman.

Created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, the series is executively produced by Awkwafina, Hsiao, Sean Fogel, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Andrew Lutin serves as executive producer with Tara Power as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” is the only live action scripted series currently airing on Comedy Central. Season 2 of the series ended in October 2021, with over roughly one and a half years since the TV comedy has released any new episodes.

Season 3 is set to debut on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.