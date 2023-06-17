Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Series: First Look at Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, Nickelodeon aired a hit animated adventure series called “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Then, everything changed when Netflix began working on a live-action adaptation.

Netflix has debuted the first teaser for its version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which confirms for the first time that the series is set to debut in 2024. The streamer also shared first look at Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

The short teaser also features new versions of imagery from the original series. The emblems of the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and Air Nomads are shown etched into different terrains, cast in shadows as each nation’s respective element swirls around the rocks. At the end, following a piece of music reminiscent of the original, the series title and 2024 debut date are shown painted onto a piece of fabric that has been scorched — presumably by the Fire Nation, which is approaching world domination as the series begins.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is set in a world divided into nations corresponding with the four elements. “Benders” from each nation benders have the ability to manipulate one of the elements through martial arts, though the Avatar is able to control all four elements. The Avatar — a child named Aang — is meant to bring balance to the world and works with his friends to defeat the destructive war waged by Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation.

Among the supporting cast members are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh.

Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is executive produced by showrunner Albert Kim along with Michael Goi and Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Directors include Goi, co-executive producer Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

The project is unaffiliated with Avatar Studios, which was created at Paramount by original “Last Airbender” creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko after they exited the Netflix adaptation.

See the new teaser below.