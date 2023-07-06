Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Avatar 2’ Leads With Nearly 2 Billion Minutes Watched Across Max and Disney+

James Cameron took his winnings at the box office in December, and now, he’s come for the streaming charts.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to 2010’s “Avatar,” took the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 during the June 5-11 viewing window. The movie arrived on both Max and Disney+ on June 7, and was watched for 1.9 billion minutes in its first five days of availability.

The No. 2 title was “Manifest,” which was watched for 1.6 billion minutes in the first full week of availability of Season 4 Part 2. The series’ final episodes arrived on Netflix on June 2, and last week, in those episodes’ first three days of availability, “Manifest” was at No. 6 with 749 minutes.

With 1.3 billion minutes watched, “S.W.A.T.” was the No. 3 title, a slight drop from last week’s No. 2 showing with 1.4 billion minutes watched on Paramount+. The drama, which airs on CBS, is currently on a four-week streak on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, having first appeared in sixth place during the May 15-21 viewing window — one week after the network canceled and swiftly uncanceled it.

