Australia’s Stan Renews Lionsgate Content Supply Deal

Stan, the Australian streaming service owned by Nine Entertainment, has renewed its content supply partnership with Lionsgate. The multi-year output agreement secures a slate of first-run premium scripted dramas from STARZ and Lionsgate and a new slate of theatrical films exclusive to Australian audiences.



The agreement follows Stan’s renewal last year of a deal with Sony Pictures Television.



Headlining the new shows expected to flow from the Lionsgate deal is espionage drama “Gray,” starring Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under”), Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) and Rupert Everett (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”) which is based on an original concept by bestselling novelist David Baldacci.



Other premium dramas coming soon to Stan from Lionsgate and STARZ will include: a sequel series based on the groundbreaking hit “Spartacus,” currently in development from creator Steven S. DeKnight; “Welcome to Flatch,” a mockumentary series following a group of young adults in a small American town, starring comedian Holmes (Call Me Kat), Sean William Scott (American Pie) and Jaime Pressly (Mom); and Canadian comedy “Son of a Critch,” created by and starring comedian Mark Critch. Other first-run series will be announced later.



Older or continuing series include: “Mad Men,” “Weeds,” “The Spanish Princess,” “Anger Management,” “The Girlfriend Experience” and “Black Sails.”



New theatrical films covered by the deal include drama “White Bird,” a spin-off companion film to the 2017 hit “Wonder,” starring Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren; and “Alice, Darling,” a psychological thriller starring Anna Kendrick as a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.



Library movie titles include: “La La Land,” “Wolf Creek,” “The Artist,” “The Blair Witch Project” and “Twilight.”



“Stan’s multi-year output agreement with Lionsgate secures a suite of exciting new first-run premium dramas from a global content leader, exclusive to our Australian subscribers. Over the years, Lionsgate and STARZ have produced some of the most exciting Hollywood TV shows and movies, with ‘Gaslit,’ the ‘Power’ franchise, ‘Minx’ and ‘The Serpent Queen’ proving very successful for our service,” said Stan CEO Martin Kugeler.