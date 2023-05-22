Aubrey Plaza Refuses to Use Streamers Because They Make Her ‘Really Angry,’ Buys Films and TV Series on iTunes Instead

Warner Bros. Discovery is on the eve of launching Max, its new streaming service that combines the already-existing platforms of HBO Max and Discovery+. But don’t expect Aubrey Plaza to be among Max’s subscriber base. “The White Lotus” star revealed to Vanity Fair that she refuses to use streamers because she often gets enraged while using them. So no, Plaza never streamed her own season of “The White Lotus” and stays off HBO Max.

“I get really angry,” Plaza said about using streamers. “I was trying to watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to fucking get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t. And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole ‘Sopranos’ series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’”

In fact, Plaza did buy “The Sopranos” in its entirety off iTunes and recently completed all six seasons and 86 episodes of the HBO classic. She managed to avoid spoilers about the series’ polarizing cut-to-black finale, telling the publication, “I’m shook.” Plaza has been texting her friend and fellow actor Jake Johnson ever since wrapping the show.

“Yesterday I was like, ’Oh my God, what do you think happened?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know but I was crying,’ and I was like, ‘I was crying too,’” Plaza said. “I was like, ‘This is ridiculous, that we’re going through ‘Sopranos’ finale stuff.’”

Plaza is currently in the Emmy race for her performance on “The White Lotus,” all episodes of which are streaming on HBO Max and will continue to stream when Max launches on May 23. The new streamer is pulling all of the content from Discovery+ onto HBO Max, which means pre-existing subscribers will have a boatload of more streaming options come launch day.