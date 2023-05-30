Netflix Top 10: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Dethrones ‘Queen Charlotte’ at No. 1

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Fubar” performed an action-packed coup on top of Netflix’s English TV list during the May 22-28 viewing window, taking down “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” for the No. 1 position after a three-week run. The action-comedy, which marks Schwarzenegger’s first-ever TV series, opened to 88.94 million hours viewed in its first four days of availability, making it the most-viewed title this interval.

“Queen Charlotte” fell to third place in the rankings with 42.9 million hours viewed, which is still a solid performance despite the significant drop from the previous week’s 82.39 million hours viewed. Since its debut, the series has had over 66M overall views and was in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Netflix calculates total views by dividing the total hours viewed (432.2 million) by the runtime hours (6.49 hours). Season 2 of “Bridgerton” also remained on the list in 10th place with 12.54 million hours viewed.

The “Bridgerton” prequel series landed just beneath another spinoff, “XO, Kitty.” A spinoff show based on characters from the “To All the Boys” films, the show raked in an additional 63.78 million hours viewed during the viewing window, pushing its total to 135.86 million hours viewed in its first 11 days of viewing.

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” took fourth place in the rankings with 33.35 million hours viewed in its first full week of availability. Now with new cast members, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, the reality realtors scored 22.78 million hours viewed in last week’s recordings following its May 19 debut.

