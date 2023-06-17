Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Fubar” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The announcement was made by star Arnold Schwarzenegger on Saturday at the Netflix Tudum event.

“Fubar” debuted its eight-episode first seasonon May 25, and follows a C.I.A. operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) who discovers a family secret that pulls him back into the field and delays his retirement plans.

Following the May premiere, “Fubar” opened with 88.94 million hours viewed in its first four days of availability.

Alongside Schwarzenegger’s return, “Fubar” also stars Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Fortune Feimster as Roo, Jay Baruchel as Carter, Aparna Brielle as Tina, Andy Buckley as Donnie, Barbara Eve Harris as Dot, Gabriel Luna as Boro, Milan Carter as Barry, Fabiana Udenio as Tally and Travis Van Winkle as Aldon. Schwarzenegger also serves as an executive producer alongside creator and showrunner Nick Santora.

In a recent interview with Variety, Barbaro revealed that her off-screen dynamic with Schwarzenegger resembled their characters’ father-daughter history: “It was kind of perfect that we had this father-daughter dynamic, because we would just give each other shit all day. I think that helped us a lot to find that sort of familial chemistry. He was also kind enough to let me ask him anything about his experience and all of that”

See below for Netflix’s official Twitter announcement — a blooper reel from the production on Season 1.

Arnold Schwarzenegger just announced at #TUDUM that FUBAR has been renewed for Season 2! And to thank the fans, he released this blooper reel pic.twitter.com/baMoE2PD2g — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

In addition to Schwarzenegger’s comedy series, Netflix also recently released a three part docu-series “Arnold,” which chronicles how Schwarzenegger began his public persona as a famed body builder who transitioned to the world of action blockbusters, eventually pivoting to politics to become Governor of California.