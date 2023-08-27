Arleen Sorkin, Original Harley Quinn Voice Actor, Dies at 67

Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn from “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Days of Our Lives” actor, died on Saturday. She was 67.

DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared the news of Sorkin’s death in a post on Instagram.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Sorkin began her career in the entertainment industry by working in a comedy troupe and as a cabaret performer in the ‘70s and ‘80s. She landed her role as Calliope Jones in “Days of Our Lives” in 1984.

Sorkin’s performance in “Days of Our Lives” scored her two Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 1988 and 1989. She would hold a permanent role in “Days” from 1984 to 1990, subsequently returning for guest appearances in 1992, 2006 and 2010.

She voiced Harley Quinn in the 1992 episode of “Batman: The Animated Series” entitled “Joker’s Favor,” which was intended to be a one-episode character. Sorkin would continue to voice the character across projects including “Superman: The Animated Series,” “The New Batman Adventures,” “Gotham Girls,” “Static Shock,” “Justice League,” “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker” and “The Batman Superman Movie: The World’s Finest.”

Aside from acting, Sorkin served as a writer and producer on “How to Marry a Billionaire” and “Fired Up.” She co-wrote “Picture Perfect” in 1997 and two episodes of “Tiny Toon Adventures.”

Mark Hamill, the Joker actor who often starred alongside Sorkin, offered his condolences on X/Twitter.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, and her two children, Eli and Owen.