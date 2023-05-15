‘Archer’ to End With Season 14 at FXX, Sets Premiere Date

“Archer” will end with its upcoming 14th season at FXX.

The announcement comes despite the fact that FX never formally announced a Season 14 renewal for the series, though series star Chris Parnell had previously stated that the new season was in production back in January. The series aired its 13th season between August and October 2022.

Season 14 of “Archer” will debut on FXX with two new episodes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Hulu.

The show has long been a cornerstone of FX’s comedy lineup. It originally debuted on the network in 2009 and moved over to FXX in 2017. It has received 10 Emmy nominations throughout its run with four wins, including one for best animated series in 2016.

Per the official description of the new season, “Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, Zara Khan.

“Archer” was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

In addition, FX also announced a number of new premiere dates for its upcoming shows. Up first, Season 5 of “What We Do in the Shadows” will debut with two episodes on FX on July 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

Next, the limited series “Justified: City Primeval,” which will see the return of Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, will debut with two episodes on FX on July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and streaming the next day on Hulu. Season 3 of “Reservation Dogs” will debut with two episodes exclusively on Hulu beginning Aug. 2.

It was previously announced that “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns June 7, “The Full Monty” debuts June 14, and Season 2 of “The Bear” debuts on June 22.