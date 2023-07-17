Aramide A. Tinubu Joins Variety as TV Critic

Aramide A. Tinubu is Variety’s new TV critic, joining fellow critic Alison Herman, who started at the publication in April. In her role, Tinubu, who is based in New York City, will write reviews, commentary and cover stories, and will be a key voice in television coverage across all of Variety’s platforms. She will work with editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, who oversees TV criticism and features.

As a critic, consultant, producer and entertainment editor, Tinubu has been published in Essence, The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, Bustle and Netflix’s Tudum. “We are so excited to have Aramide join our team as a TV critic,” say Variety co-editors-in-chief Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh. “Criticism has always been a backbone of our coverage, and we know that Aramide’s byline — and point of view — will further bolster our team.”

Says Tinubu: “For more than a century, Variety has been the blueprint for entertainment executives, cinephiles, TV enthusiasts and everyone in between. As someone who has always championed marginalized voices, I am delighted to add my criticism to the fabric of such a timeless publication.”

As a freelancer for Variety, Tinubu reviewed “XO, Kitty,” “Fatal Attraction,” “A Small Light” and “Transatlantic.”