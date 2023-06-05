‘Apples Never Fall’ Series at Peacock Sets Six Recurring Guest Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

The Peacock limited series adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel “Apples Never Fall” has added six recurring guest stars, Variety has learned exclusively.

Katrina Lenk (“Ozark,” “Little Voice”), Timm Sharp (“Enlightened,” “Blunt Talk”), Nate Mann (“Masters of the Air,” “Licorice Pizza”), Paula Andrea Placido (“Hacks,” “Shameless”), Pooja Shah (“L Word: Generation Q,” “Westworld”), and Quentin Plair (“Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Welcome to Chippendales”) have all joined the series.

They will appear alongside previously announced cast members Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, ALison Brie, Essie Randles, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles, and Dylan Thuraisingham.

Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.”

Lenk will play Lucia Fortino. Sharp will play the role of Monty Fortino. Mann will play Simon Barrington. Placido will play the role of Gina Solis. Shah will play the role of Indira Chaundry. Plair will play Tyler Cruz.

Lenk is repped by WME, Namoff & Company, and Schreck Rose. Sharp is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media and Gersh. Mann is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Gersh. Placido is repped by Entertainment Lab. Shah is repped by Industry Entertainment and SMS. Plair is repped by Monogram Management Group, Innovative Artists, and imPRint.

Melanie Marnich will adapt the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. David Heyman will executive produce via Heyday Television. Moriarty is also an executive producer along with Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios will serve as the studio, while NBCUniversal Global Distribution will distribute the series. Production is currently underway in Australia.

(Pictured, from left to right: Paula Andrea Placido, Poojah Shah, Timm Sharp)