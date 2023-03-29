‘Apples Never Fall’ Series at Peacock Rounds Out Main Cast With Jeanine Serralles, Dylan Thuraisingham (EXCLUSIVE)

The Peacock limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel “Apples Never Fall” has found its last two series regulars.

Variety has learned exclusively that Jeanine Serralles and Dylan Thuraisingham have joined the series. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, and Georgia Flood.

Serralles (“Hightown,” “Utopia”) will play the role of Detective Elena Camacho. The official character description states, “When Joy Delaney (Bening) goes missing, Detective Elena Camacho runs lead on the case. But she quickly grows frustrated — and suspicious— when Joy’s own family creates roadblocks in her investigation. Her pursuit of answers takes her deeper into her own struggles to balance the demands of motherhood and her job.”

Thuraisingham (“One Of Us is Lying,” “Young Rock”) will play the role of Detective Ethan Remy. The description states, “Detective Ethan Remy is a devoted partner to his mentor, Detective Elena Camacho. They may disagree on what exactly happened to Joy Delaney, but they both know that no one’s telling them the truth.”

Serralles is repped by Buchwald and Soffer Entertainment. Thuraisingham is repped by Karen Kay Management and Meyer & Downs.

Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.”

Melanie Marnich will adapt the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. David Heyman will executive produce via Heyday Television. Moriarty is also an executive producer along with Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios will serve as the studio, while NBCUniversal Global Distribution will distribute the series.

The series is set to be filmed in Australia, and supported by the Australian government’s Location Incentive program. The Queensland Government is supporting “Apples Never Fall” through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.