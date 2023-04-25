Apple TV+ Launches Emmys FYC Space Next Week, Kicking Off With ‘Ted Lasso’ Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV+ is opening its own FYC activation pop-up this year, taking over Hollywood’s Goya Studios to launch the “Think Apple TV+ FYC” space from May 1 to May 14.

The streamer’s signature Emmy-winning hit “Ted Lasso” will open the space on May 1 with a fan event that includes a series trivia game, followed by a conversation moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”). Cast and creative team participating include series star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis, as well as Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernández, Billy Harris and James Lance. The trivia game, hosted by comedian Ryan Budds, will feature cast members Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas and Moe Jeudy-Lamour.

Meanwhile, the two-week “Think Apple TV+” FYC space will wrap on May 14 with a “Schmigadoon!” sing-along. Since it’s Apple, the event will utilize the Apple Music Sing feature for attendees to follow the lyrics along with “Schmigadoon!” stars Andrew Singer, Cinco Paul, Aaron Tivet and Jane Krakowski.

Other events include partnerships with Essence and Gold House to discuss representation on shows such as “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Mythic Quest,” “For All Mankind,” “City on Fire” and “The Big Door Prize,” among others.

“Think Apple TV+” is a reference, of course, to the famed Apple marketing campaign “Think Different,” used from 1997 to 2002.

Beyond the May 1 and May 14 opening and closing events, here is the rest of the “Think Apple TV+” FYC calendar:

Monday, May 1

Tuesday, May 2

Apple TV+ in Conversation with Essence – Panel includes Jessica Williams from “Shrinking,” Kola Bokinni from “Ted Lasso,” Krys Marshall from “For All Mankind,” Imani Hakim from “Mythic Quest,” and others.

Wednesday, May 3

Meet the Casting Directors, Night One – Casting directors for Apple TV+ series including Alexa L. Fogel (“Black Bird”), Carmen Cuba (“Extrapolations”), Kristian Charbonier (“Dear Edward”), Patrick Rush (“City on Fire”) and Nina Gold (“Slow Horses,” “Bad Sisters”), moderated by Tamara Hunter, head of casting for Apple TV+.

Thursday, May 4

“Bad Sisters” – Cast and creative team behind “Bad Sisters,” including star and executive producer Sharon Horgan, Sarah Greene, Daryl McCormack, Anne-Marie Duff and casting director Nina Gold. Moderated by Mark Duplass following a screening of the series premiere episode.

Friday, May 5

In Session with “Shrinking” – Screening of the first episode, and a panel conversation featuring co-creator Bill Lawrence, co-creator and star Jason Segel, and stars Christa Miller, Ted McGinley, Jessica Willams, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.

Saturday, May 6

Apple TV+ Raises the Curtain Behind Costume and Production Design – The artisans behind Apple TV+ costumes, production design and art direction will join a panel including production designers Jamie Walker McCall (“Schmigadoon!”), Paul Cripps (“Ted Lasso”), Maya Sigel (“Hello, Tomorrow!”) and Jennifer Dehghan (“Loot”), alongside costume designers Angus Strathie (“Schmigadoon!”), Jacky Levy (“Ted Lasso”), Kirston Mann (“Loot”) and LJ Houdyshell (“Physical”). Moderated by production designer Nelson Coates. This event will feature an array of costumes on display from “Schmigadoon!,” ‘“Ted Lasso,” “Loot” and “Physical.”

In Conversation with James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” – A conversation with James Corden, moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider.

Sunday, May 7

“Five Days at Memorial” Craft Conversation – Series creator and artisans of “Five Days at Memorial” including creator Carlton Case, sound editor and designer Ben Barker, VFX supervisor Eric Durst, cinematographers Ramsey Nickell and Marc Laliberté, and production designer Matthew Davies.

“Truth Be Told” – Panel featuring Octavia Spencer, Ron Cephas Jones, Mekhi Phifer and Maisha Closson, moderated by Variety’s Angelique Jackson.

Editor and Sound Design Showcase – Artisans from “Black Bird,” “Central Park,” “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” “For All Mankind,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “The Reluctant Traveler,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Ted Lasso” gather to talk their craft.

Monday, May 8

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” – Jon Stewart takes part in a conversation highlighting the second season, following a screening of the second season premiere episode.

Tuesday, May 9

Meet the Casting Directors, Night Two – Casting directors for Apple TV+ comedy series including Brett Benner (“Shrinking”), Bernard Telsey (“Schmigadoon!,” “Little America”), Gayle Keller (“The Big Door Prize”), Jill Anthony Thomas (“Loot”) and Allison Kaz (“My Kind of Country”) join a conversation moderated by Tamara Hunter, head of casting for Apple TV+.

Wednesday, May 10

AAPI Heritage Month Celebration with Gold House – Apple TV+ cast including Charlotte Nicdao (“Mythic Quest”), Danny Pudi (“Mythic Quest”), Christopher Chung (“Slow Horses”), Cynthy Wu (“For All Mankind”), Michael Tow (“City on Fire”) and Ally Maki (“The Big Door Prize”) join for a panel hosted by Gold House.

Thursday, May 11

The Magic of “Mythic Quest” – The cast of Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” with panelists including Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Naomi Ekperigin, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis and Megan Ganz, moderated by Variety’s TV Editor Michael Schneider, following a screening of the third season premiere episode.

Friday, May 12

In Conversation with Jon Favreau’s “Prehistoric Planet” – Executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton join for a conversation about “Prehistoric Planet” following a screening of the first episode of the second season.

Saturday, May 13

The Secret of Special Effects – Apple TV+ VFX supervisors Matt Whelan (“Five Days at Memorial”), Aymeric Perceval (“Extrapolations”), Chris Wright (“See”) and Elliot Newman (“Prehistoric Planet”) join for a panel moderated by Jeff Barnes.

Unlocking “The Big Door Prize” – The cast of new Apple TV+ comedy “The Big Door Prize,” including Chris O’Dowd, David West Read, Djouliet Amara, Josh Segarra, Gabrielle Dennis, Sammy Fourlas, Ally Maki and Crystal Fox join the panel, following a screening of the premiere episode.

Sunday, May 14

Apple TV+ 2023 Emmy-eligible programs include “Acapulco,” “Bad Sisters,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Black Bird,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” “Central Park,” “City on Fire,” “Dear Edward,” “Echo 3,” “Extrapolations,” “Five Days at Memorial,” “For All Mankind,” “Gutsy,” “Hello Tomorrow!,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “Little America,” “Loot,” “The Mosquito Coast,” “My Kind of Country,” “Mythic Quest,” “Physical,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” “Schmigadoon!,” “See,” “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” “Servant,” “Shantaram,” “Shrinking,” “Sidney,” “Slow Horses,” “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,”“Surface,” “Ted Lasso” and “Truth Be Told.”