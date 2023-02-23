Apple Orders Drama Series ‘Last Frontier’ Starring Jason Clarke From Jon Bokenkamp, Richard D’Ovidio

Apple has given a series order to the drama “The Last Frontier” with Jason Clarke set to play the lead role, Variety has learned.

The series hails from creators Jon Bokenkamp, who previously created the hit NBC series “The Blacklist,” and Richard D’Ovidio, who previously worked with Bokenkamp on the 2013 film “The Call” as well as on “The Blacklist” and “The Blacklist: Redemption.”

In the 10-episode series, Clarke will star as US Marshal Frank Remnick, the lone Marshal in the barrens of Alaska. Per the official logline, “Frank’ s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.”

Bokenkamp, D’Ovidio, and Clarke all serve as executive producers on the show. Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”) will direct the pilot and executive produce. Apple Studios will produce.

Clarke most recently appeared in the HBO series “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” in the role of Jerry West. He also previously starred in the shows “Brotherhood” at Showtime and “The Chicago Code” at Fox. He is primarily known for his film roles, having starred in features like “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mudbound,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “First Man.”

Clark is repped CAA, Robert Stein Management, Goodman Genow, and Narrative. Bokenkamp is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek. D’Ovidio is repped by Media Talent Group, and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead, LLP. Hargrave is repped by WME and Goodman Genow.